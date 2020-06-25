MOULTON
Christine Gaines Henderson, 89, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Tommy Bolan officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
A member of the Red Hatters and Mount View Baptist Church in Trinity, Christine loved to sew, play the piano and spend time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Peters (Roger) of East Lawrence, Reta Waldrep (Jim) of Trinity, Jeana Moultrie (Randy) of Chalybeate Springs and Denise Book (Michael) of Madison; grandchildren, Wes Peters, Brian Peters (Marsha), Jamie Reeves (Steve), Krysee Wright, Caleb Moultrie (Brianna) and Ben Moultrie (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua and Noah Peters, Carley and Braxton Peters, Maysen, Hunter and Ascher Reeves, Bella, Lilly and Avett Wright, Gaines, Abram, Everett and Malcolm Moultrie.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Henderson; parents, Ed Gaines and Lucy McCay Hitt; brother, Oliver Hitt; sisters, Lula Mae Hitt Wallace and Ella Hitt Hill; grandson, Kevin Ashley Waldrep; granddaughter, Iris Jane Authenrieth Peters; and great-great-grandchildren, Emma Peters and Jackson Gaines Moultrie.
Pallbearers will be Brian Peters, Braxton Peters, Caleb Moultrie, Ben Moultrie, Phillip Henderson, and Brad Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Hamilton, Jerry Hill, Roger Engle, and James Hill.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon, nurse Megan Terry and caregivers, Amanda Steele, Shirley Campbell, and Rita Terry. All of your love and care for our mother helped us to get through her last months.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
