EAST LAWRENCE, AL — A funeral service for Christine Hitt Campbell, 95, will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, Trinity, with Reverend Tim Brannon and Reverend Kenny Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A remarkable life well lived.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marion Campbell Junior; daughter, Twilla Jean Campbell; infant daughters, Patricia and Elizabeth Campbell; grandson, Robby Reynolds; parents, Pearl Thrasher and Robert Pickney Hitt; brothers, Lois Hitt, Elton Hitt, Jessie Hitt, Willie Hitt, Ollis Hitt; and her sisters, Cathie Hitt, Vera Sparks, Bell Tucker, Madgie Crow, and Wanda Terry.
Survived by her cherished children, Robert M. Campbell III (Trinda), Marla Campbell Reynolds (Tommy), Melissa Campbell (Mike), Penny Campbell Wright. Beloved Grandchildren: Chastity Campbell Brannon (Tim), Cassidy Campbell Thomas (Conor), Corey Terry (Alisha), Carla Hutto Brantley (Josh), Ashley Jean Reynolds, Elle Campbell Lovelace (Jake), Carson Christian Campbell, Alexa Kaye Wright, Georgia Raye Wright. Adored Great-Grandchildren: Madeline, Olivia, Jaden Brannon; Payson and Willow Thomas; Cloee, Calea, Lincoln, and Taten Terry; Asher, Emery, Nate, and Madison Brantley; Donavan and Marlie Reynolds; Taylor Wright Phillips. Brother-in-law, Tom Campbell; sisters-in-law, Faye Odell and Sue Clemons.
Salutatorian of Trinity High School, Trinity, Alabama. Graduate of Anderson Business College, Decatur, Alabama.
-Great woman of faith
-Wife of 39 Years
-Mother of seven strong children
-Incredibly proud and loving Grandmother of nine grandchildren
-Great-Grandmother to dearly loved and adored 16 great-grandchildren
-Close, caring and loving sister
-Beloved aunt - she had no greater enjoyment and love than hosting and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
-Faithful daughter-in-law - She along with her husband gave land for his parents to build a home next door to theirs to help care for them later in life.
Her passion and proudest never ending work was the sharing of her faith.
Bible scholar and teacher extraordinaire, studying each word verse by verse and running references until she had a clear understanding. She would then share God’s Word with family, friends and others from all walks of life.
-Charter member of New Center Baptist Church Lawrence County.
-Lawrence County Associational Women’s Missionary Union Officer for 39 years.
-Women’s Missionary Union Director, First Baptist Church Town Creek and New Center Baptist Church Lawrence County, leading in ministry by teaching missions, organizing neighborhood WMU Ladies’ Mission Circle, and raising monies and resources for local, national and international missions.
-Vacation Bible School Director and Teacher FBC Town Creek and New Center Baptist Church Lawrence County.
-Sunday School Teacher FBC Town Creek
-Girl’s Auxiliary Leader FBC Town Creek
-Church Secretary First Baptist Church Town Creek.
Her hobbies included her love of heirloom flowers, including an iris that dates back to her own grandmother’s garden, vegetable gardening, making quilts to share with ones in need, sewing including sewing and designing her daughters wedding dresses, reading and planning her next project.
Dreaming, planning and accomplishing large endeavors. A woman who never (even at age 95) stopped living or slowing down in making her world and those around her a better place pointing all toward the best place of all - a faith in Christ.
A homemaker from age 22 until 42. Upon her high school and business college graduation, she and her sister, Wanda, began employment (she at Alabama Hosiery Mill, Decatur, Alabama as a secretary) to build a (better) home for her parents. She also was instrumental in the building of New Center Baptist Church Lawrence County. She went on to hold many jobs of employment to make ends meet for her family once her husband was medically retired. From entrepreneur (owner/operator) of her sewing plant to house parents for at risk children at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home as well as many more places of employment.
A tireless worker with great talent, skill and intellect.
Truly one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation.
Psalm 145
Memorials may be made to her granddaughter and grandson-in-law’s evangelism ministry: Tim Brannon Ministries, P.O. Box 690147, Orlando, FL 32869 or in care of Women’s Ministry Mission Fund, New Center Baptist Church, 14 County Road 342, Trinity, AL 35673.
Parkway Funeral Home is directing.
