Hartselle — Funeral for Christine Posey Hartselle, 81, of Trinity will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Shane Williams officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Hartselle, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, was born February 28, 1939, to Henry Posey and Alice Walker Posey. She was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Posey, Dee Posey, Floyd Posey, Harold Posey; sisters, Beulah Brown, Audie Morgan.
Survivors include: daughters, Shirley (David) Hollis, Crystal (Todd) Svec; sister, Ora Dean Holbert; grandchildren, Stacy Hollis, Todd Hollis, John Hollis, Hudson Svec, Banks Svec, Palmer Svec; great-grandchildren, Hannah Hollis, Caitlin Hollis, Melanie Hollis.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Hollis, Todd Hollis, John Hollis, Lee Brown, Bobby Posey, Gary Posey.
