HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Christopher “Allen” Redding, 28, of Huntsville will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Valhermoso Springs Baptist Church with burial in the Valhermoso Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Lonnie Jones officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the church.
Christopher was born October 17, 1991 to William Redding and Charolette Coffman Stewart in Decatur, AL. On Friday, May 8, 2020, Christopher “Allen” Redding, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 28. To know Allen was to love him. Allen loved life and lived it to the fullest. His smile was infectious and his laugh was contagious. He was always the most stylish, best looking and funniest person in the room (at least according to him). He never met a stranger, and was always the life of the party. He was the most generous person in life with an act of service heart. Always ready to give a helping hand. He has now moved on to protect and guard us.
Christopher was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James and Ruby Frazier; great-grandmother, Jewel Keenum; grandmother, Judy Coffman Frazier and grandmother, Vickey Rains.
Survivors include his mother, Charolette (Michael) Stewart; father, William (Pat) Redding; siblings, Jamie (John) Daly, Ashley (Malachi) Murcray, Austin (Allison) Stewart, Amanda Stewart, Stacy Brown and Glenn Vinson; nephew, Foster Daly; grandfather, Fred Coffman and grandfather, Lanny Rains.
Pallbearers will be Fred Burney, Zachary Fergason, Aaron Ellett, Evan Malenfant, Brandon Coffey, Joey Sorrell, Mike Mason and Mitchell Mason.
