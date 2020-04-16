PACE, FLORIDA — Christopher L. Gilcrease, 47, formerly of Decatur, AL entered his eternal rest on Thursday, April 8, 2020 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church/Blarney Community Cemetery in Baxley, GA. Public viewing will be today from 2:00 until 7:00 at CW Brown Funeral Home, 26 Northside Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Christopher was born July 17, 1972 in Baxley, GA. In his early years, he attended Appling County Schools in Baxley, GA and joined the military after graduation. Christopher traveled to Korea, Germany, Iraq, Kuwait, and then returned to Redstone in Huntsville, AL. Christopher also began studying and ministering the Word of God and dedicated his life to it. Christopher also went to work for and retired from General Electric of Decatur, AL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Rooks Gilcrease and sister, Joyce Elinda Gilcrease. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted daughter, Jaliah Gilcrease of Pace, FL; two loving sons, Christopher Gilcrease and Mahlik Miller of Athens, AL; one beautiful grandchild, Londyn Gilcrease of Athens, AL; a loving and devoted father, Frank Gilcrease (Gloria) of Baxley, GA; brothers, Frank Gilcrease, Calvin Gilcrease, Joey Gilcrease, Ronald Henry and Gavin Gilcrease, all of Baxley, GA; sisters, Stephanie Jackson (Arrick) of Baxley, GA and Sherrie Gilcrease of Arlington, VA; nephew, Bryant Gilcrease; nieces, Briyanna Richardson, Madison Reed and Destinee Jackson; special lifelong friends, Myra Whitfield (Markus) and Regina Gholston, along with a host of other family and friends.
Jackson Memory Funeral Home is assisting the family.
