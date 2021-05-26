Christopher Michael Hall, 26 of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born February 6, 1995 in Huntsville, AL. He loved skateboarding and was very charismatic. Despite all of his worries, he always had a heart of gold. Although he could never sit still, his family hopes he can now find some peace.
Mr. Hall is survived by his mother, Amanda Hall; daughter, Scarlett Harley Quinn Hatch; brother, Riley Parker Hall; grandfather, Robert Moore; granny, Sherry Lones; and uncles, Danny Lanier and David Robert McHale.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.