MUSCLE SHOALS — Chrystal Paige Borden, 42, of Muscle Shoals passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Greg Standridge officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on November 2, 1979 in Morgan County, Paige enjoyed making jewelry, going to the beach, listening to music and helping others. For several years, she enjoyed helping her customers with their cell phone service at T-ROC Mobile in Walmart. Paige then went on to help others in her job at Cigna Healthcare.
Survivors include her spouse, Kevin Flanagan; sons, Logan Stephens and Riley Stephens; parents, Lester and Myra Borden; brother, Michael Sean Borden (Elizabeth); grandmother, Geanetter Evans (Tommy); uncle, Tony Thrasher (Lisa); aunt, Carol Borden Coan (Roland); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Paige was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Scott Borden; grandparents, Glenn and EllaVee Borden, and Billy Thrasher.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Hetrick, Dustin Waits, Stony Stephens, Jim Stidham, Brannon Stidham, and Mathew Seahorn.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of the CCU at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Paige to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
