Decatur — Cindy Lee Hughes, 54, of Decatur, passed away August 5, 2020 at 2:40 am.
Cindy is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher Keith Hughes; son, Mitchel Keith Hughes; daughter, Samantha Sue Hughes, all of Decatur, Alabama; and brother, Scott Seifer of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Cindy was a 30 year veteran of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department in Marietta, Georgia and retired as a Sargent in 2008.
Cindy will also be remembered by her three sister in-laws and their children: Holly Hughes Korb (nephews: Michael and Patrick Korb), Donna Hughes Gayeski (nieces: Branda Marie Gayeski, Ellen Gayeski Casale, and Kayla Gayeski), and Jane Hughes Warren (niece, Virginia Marie Poole, and nephew, John Taylor Warren).
A small service will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home at noon on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
