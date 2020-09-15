PRICEVILLE — Graveside Service for Cindy Ornburn, 68 of Priceville will be today, September 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. At Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Mark Sanders officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ornburn passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 5, 1952, in Illinois to Charles Fickinger and Jean May Hangsleben Fickinger. She was a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Decatur, AL. Cindy was former owner of Bill Ornburn Auctions Company, LLC. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Ornburn of Priceville, AL; two sons, Aaron (Jamie) of Florence, KY and Chris (Laura) Murry of Evansville, IL; one daughter, Amber (Brian) Sparkman of Hartselle, AL and eight grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sparkman, Aaron Ornburn, Chris Murry, Wilson Hilliard, Don Fairbanks, Don Widner, Chris Stockwell.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.
