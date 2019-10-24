DECATUR
Funeral service for Cindy Yvonne Harmon, 57, will be Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Harmon, who died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center, was born November 26, 1961, in Morgan County to Edward Riddle and Pocahontas Hill Riddle. She was employed by Byrd Maintenance Company prior to her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Dwight Riddle and two sisters, Cathy Blaylock and Virginia Terry.
Survivors include one son, David O. Ryan; one daughter, Melissa Cortez; three brothers, James Riddle, Jerry Riddle and Gary Riddle; one sister, Joyce Monk (Rick); and three grandchildren, Payton Peebles, Braylen Ryan and Katelin Cortez.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.