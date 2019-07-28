NICHOLASVILLE, KY — Clara Cohorn Riddle, 96, widow of Maurice Riddle, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 18, 1922 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Bennie and Mary Kate Wise Cohorn. Clara was retired from Sears Department Store and a member of the Lake Street Church of Christ. She was also a member of NARFE, Good Sam Travel Club, AARP and the Red Hat Society.
Clara is survived by one son, Maurice (Susan) Riddle; one granddaughter, Jennifer Ward; one sister, Frances Lyons; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Cohorn and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ewell Cohorn and one sister, Helen Barber.
Graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
