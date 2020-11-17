HARTSELLE — Clara Jane Orr, 72, died November 15, 2020. Sharpley Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- France mulls ban on police images, alarming rights defenders
- A lifetime of pain in 24 hours: A French ICU in the pandemic
- Gioacchini, Soto score 2 goals each as US routs Panama 6-2
- Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
- Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
- Takeaways from Vatican's McCarrick report as US bishops meet
- Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?
- Asia Today: South Korea tightens restrictions to fight virus
Most Read
Articles
- New town houses planned for Old Decatur
- Decatur man arrested, other arrests possible in gunfire incident
- Police accuse 20-year-old man of firing shots at Southwest Decatur home, vehicles
- West Morgan looking for new head coach
- New Decatur codes: Regulation of accessory structures in subdivisions likely; no move on strip lighting
- COVID surge continues in Morgan County, state
- 37 COVID-19 cases, more than 500 in quarantine in Decatur City Schools
- More Decatur Morgan Hospital staff in quarantine; elective surgeries at risk
- East Limestone schools move to virtual after COVID spike, Decatur does not
- Kimberly Ann Pierce Qualls
Images
Videos
Commented
- Republican ticket better for nation (8)
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- Larry Kevin Lamar (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Letter to the editor: Biden, Democrats support abortion (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council (3)
- Trudy Rubin: America can overcome COVID-19, despite Trump's do-nothing approach. Here's how (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.