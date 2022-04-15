DECATUR — Clara Lavern Caudle Hamilton, 78, passed to her heavenly home Wednesday, April, 13, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Moulton, AL. She was a native of Alabama and a member of Cedar Ridge Baptist Church. Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Leon Hamilton, and her parents, Larry Ottis and Mildred Lavern Holland Caudle. Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a service following and internment immediately following at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with the Rev. M. Chuck Bass officiating. Survivors include her two sons: Kenneth Leon Hamilton II, wife Cindy, daughter Anna Marie; and Timothy Ottis Hamilton, wife Quincy, children Maegan and husband Zach Lee, Madeline, Jake, wife Sydney, and daughter Parker.
Clara was born September 25, 1943, in her grandmother’s home in Vina, Alabama. She graduated from Russellville High School and married the love of her life, Kenneth Hamilton. While Kenneth was in the Air Force, they were stationed in Tucson, Arizona, where their two sons were born. They moved back to Alabama after Kenneth’s tour.
Clara was a stay-at-home mother when her sons were young. Later she worked at Ann Herbert’s Dress Shop, H&R Block where she became the office manager, and the Radiology Group.
Clara was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years serving in local, state, and international levels. She led her local Chapters, Mary Lou Dancy Chapter No. 320 and Moulton Chapter No. 412, as Worthy Matron several times. She served as an appointed officer, Grand Adah, for the State organization, Alabama Grand Chapter, as well four elected State officer positions that led her to the top leadership role as Worthy Grand Matron of the Alabama Grand Chapter in 1985-86. She traveled the world serving the Order at its international level, General Grand Chapter, through her appointments as Ambassador to the Philippines, Ambassador to Germany, and Worthy Grand Electa. Clara also served on several General Grand Chapter committee appointment including her 2021 appointment to the Triennial Assembly Committee.
The family would like to thank NHC Healthcare, Moulton, and HOSPICE of North Alabama for the excellent care and concern they showed for Clara during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.