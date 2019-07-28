MOULTON — Clara Mae Carson passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by husband, Doyle Creswell Carson; parents, Acy Harley and Dorah Mylinda “Linnie B” Turner; and siblings, Hoyt (Minnie) Turner, Paul (Marsilla) Turner and Leo (Nina) Turner. She is survived by her three daughters, Sheila (George) Simms, Cindy Collins and Jane Carroll; seven grandchildren, Meschelle Denbeste, Steve (Dewanna) Jones, Malinda (Rolf) Malie, Scott (Tina) Jones, Maleah (Mike) Durham, Jennifer Culotta (Mark Drenzek) and Sarah (Ryan) Smith; thirteen great grandchildren, Colten Jones, Wesley (Lauren) Berta, Ryan Malie, Kris Malie, Scout (Richard) Shaw, Carson Jones, Tate Denbeste, Nicole Malie, Madison Jones, Cade Jones, Isabella Drenzek, Bailey Smith, and Megan Smith; great great granddaughter Lexa Malie; and her best friend Rita (Buster) Blevins.
Clara Mae Carson was born on September 21, 1926, in Moulton, AL. She was a longtime member of Moulton Church of Christ. Clara Mae graduated Valedictorian of Lawrence County High School in 1944. She started a career in business at an early age working as the bookkeeper at her father’s gin, Moulton Oil Company. She always loved farming and livestock, and she continued working in the industry at the Lawrence County Exchange. In 1958 she took over management of the family John Deere dealership, North Alabama Tracker Company (later Carson Implement Company). She met John Deere District Manager Doyle Carson while working there, and he joined her in managing the shop after they married in 1967. After selling the dealership in 1987, Clara Mae worked as a bookkeeper for the Lawrence County School System for ten years before retiring.
Doyle and Clara Mae visited all 50 states together. Their trips often involved delivering farm equipment, and they loved driving through farmland and small towns. Her children and grandchildren fondly remember time spent at the gin and the “John Deere place,” and many were able to join the couple on their road trips.
She loved nothing more than to spend time with her family, though keeping up with this hard-working woman wasn’t easy! She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, decorating her home, telling stories and singing old songs. She especially loved supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many pursuits. The family debate continues over whether her biscuits or “Grancakes” were best, but everyone agrees she was a wonderful cook. Clara Mae had the rare gift of telling captivating stories without ever exaggerating the facts.
To know Clara Mae was to love her. She will be greatly missed by all who had that honor.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Steve McLemore, Tom Arnold, Gabby Lopez, Maddie Ricardo, Clara Mae’s caregivers and the staff at Grandview Hospital for their love and care.
The funeral service will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Moulton Church of Christ at 2 p.m. with Ray McWhorter, Scott Jones and Carson Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Moulton Church of Christ or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Her great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.