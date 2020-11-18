DECATUR — Graveside service for Clara Mae Peek Meares, age 91, of Decatur, will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Meares, who died Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence, was born June 8, 1929, in Athens to John S. Peek, Sr. and Mary Holland Peek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Joel Meares; parents; six siblings, John S. Peek (Margaret), Mildred Douglas (Doug), Ann Reid (Marvin), Jimmy Peek, Asa Peek (Ruth), and Betty Peek; and one granddaughter, Rachel Harrison.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Lamp and Sandra Harrison (Andy), both of Decatur; four grandchildren, Joel Lamp (Bonnie), Stuart Lamp, Alyssa Harrison, and Daniel Harrison; and three great-grandchildren, Jack Lamp, Steven Lamp, and Sophie-Paige Lamp.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.