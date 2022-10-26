D.10.26.22 Clara Morris.jpg
Buy Now

DECATUR — Clara Morris, 95, of Decatur, AL, formerly Tuscaloosa, passed away October 22, 2022 at Summerford Health and Rehab in Falkville, AL. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Headley officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.