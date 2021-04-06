COURTLAND — Clara Robertson Owen, 101, of Courtland, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, April 2, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with funeral at 3:00 p.m. Brother Scotty Letson and Brother Brandon Kerby will be officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery (Harmony). Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.
Granny was a devoted wife to her husband, Walker, until his death in 1986. She was a wonderful godly example to her family and her many friends. She loved God and her church family and attended church for every service until Covid hit and then attended drive-in service. Granny loved working in her flowers as long as she was able and then she colored flowers in her adult coloring books.
She is survived by her five children, Sherry Hamilton, Gary and Andy (Joan) Owen, Jeanette (Farrell) Hutto, Lynn (David) Anthony; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Edwina East, Geraldine Mattox, and Ramona Wilkinson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, RB and Otha Robertson; her husband, Walker Owen; her brothers, Buster and Pete Robertson; her sisters, Hazel Martin and Alene Mattox; and son-in-law, OD Hamilton.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Courtland Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 397, Courtland, Alabama 35618.
This picture was taken the day Granny went home to be with Jesus.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.