DECATUR
Funeral for Clara Stewart Jenkins, 83, of Decatur will be at 2 PM, Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow. Visitation will be from 12-2. Brother Alan Watkins will officiate, and friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Clara was born on June 4, 1938, the ninth child of Andrew and Pearl Stewart. She married the love of her life, Wayne, on March 23, 1963. They were great companions and raised a family together during 40 years of marriage. Clara was a member of Decatur Church of Christ. One of her favorite jobs over the years was driving a school bus for Decatur City Schools. She enjoyed her milk glass collection, writing stories of her childhood and life with her family, and passing down favorite recipes to her children. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband, Wayne Jenkins; and her son, Larry Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (David) Edmondson; her son, Jamie (Beverly) Jenkins; granddaughter, Meagan Edmondson; grandson, Drew (Ashlyn) Jenkins, grandson, Deven Jenkins; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Jenkins; friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.