DECATUR — Clarence E. Birdsong 64, died May 9, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Medics: 80 Palestinians hospitalized in Jerusalem clashes
- Bystanders stop man who stabbed 4 at New Zealand supermarket
- Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined
- Asian shares rise on US rally, jobs data signaling low rates
- LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's
- German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban
- Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels
- The Latest: Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese
Most Read
Articles
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints
- Tha Yard project saved building, offers space for start-up businesses
- Homes beginning to appear in Decatur's new subdivisions
- Decatur 'not looking for Wally 2.0' as Shaw prepares for development director job
- Storm causes limited damage, power outages
- Mayor, council clash over need for Fire Department rescue boat
- 2 principals, JROTC instructor retire in Lawrence
- Decatur police seize 26 gambling machines, arrest 17
- Hartselle dominates Oxford, soars into state semifinals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Faith in elections is under assault (3)
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions (2)
- Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren (2)
- Point Mallard faces hiring woes as season approaches (2)
- Biden's gun control measures get mixed reviews locally (2)
- Kenneth Vandiver (2)
- Esco Olinger (1)
- Judicial, DA pay changes go to the governor (1)
- Ousted Hartselle coach said she was not told to keep player's COVID status secret (1)
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.