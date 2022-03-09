MOULTON — Graveside service for Clarence Heflin, Jr., 94, of Moulton will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Steve Agee and Rev. Don Kennedy officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Heflin, Jr., who died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence, was born June 25, 1927, to Clarence Heflin, Sr. and Ida Timms Heflin. He was a member and a Deacon at Victory Baptist Church. He served during WWII in the United States Army. He was a man loved and respected by all who knew him, a man of many friends. He loved very deeply his God, church, family and cat. He was a strong fan of Alabama Football. He will be greatly missed and remembered after making a difference in this world for almost 95 years and sharing God’s love with everyone.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Heflin, Ted Heflin, Thomas Heflin; sisters, Litha Mae “Doll” Logston, Virginia Terry, Gertrude Bromley.
Survivors include his wife, Carlene Heflin; stepdaughter, Amy Hamilton.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Tidwell, Jason Logston, Cory Tyson, Chase Tyson, Ben Logston, Steve Terry.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Hidi and the whole team.
