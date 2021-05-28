DECATUR — Life began for Clarence M. Davis on March 14, 1940. He was born to Mrs. Annie G. Sharp Davis and Mr. Joe Davis Sr. of Flint, AL, who preceded him in death. He received his wings on May 25, 2021 at Elk River Rehab Health Center in Ardmore, TN. He leaves to cherish his memory two devoted sisters, Dessie McCarnes and Mable Davis of Decatur, AL.
Services for for Mr. Davis will be today, May 28, 2021 at noon at Minor Hill Cemetery on Deer Springs Rd. in Decatur, AL with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
