DECATUR — Funeral for Clarice Rose Kelly, age 90, of Decatur, will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with a Decatur Baptist Church minister officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Kelly, who died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, was born February 15, 1929, in Lawrence County, to Cecil Thrasher and Wilma James Thrasher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Kelly; one son, Phillip Kelly; one daughter, Sherry Denise Kelly; her parents; two brothers, Gwin Thrasher and Blaine Thrasher; and one sister, Rheta Tcherneshoff. Mrs. Kelly taught school for 35 years, and was a member of Decatur Baptist Church for 26 years.
She is survived by her son, Maurice Kelly (Alice) of Decatur; one daughter, Pam Casey (Keith) of Decatur; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Decatur Baptist Church Mission Fund or your favorite charity.
