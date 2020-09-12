MOULTON — Clark Douglas Letson, 74, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Clark was the husband of the late Shelia Blaxton Letson.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war
- Asia Today: India's cases cross 4.6M after record surge
- Lauderdale County scores big win against Danville
- Celtics oust Raptors in Game 7, head to East finals vs. Heat
- Biden audio first shared by 'Russian agent' thrives online
- West Morgan shut out at Deshler
- Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight
- Nelson, Varlamov help Islanders beat Lightning 5-3 in Game 3
Most Read
Articles
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations
- Decatur's killer viruses: Yellow fever, Spanish flu led to death, fear in city
- Calhoun teacher to be inducted to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Nine Inch Nails
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally
- Area schools continue to experience COVID-19 infections, quarantines
- Local players in college: Former Hartselle Tiger stars in UAB’s opening win
- Michael David Twente
- Three Athens students named to National Merit semifinalist list
- Decatur council shares online sales tax with schools; short-term camp sites approved
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course (5)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Doris Ann Cabell (4)
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery (4)
- Election certified, but 2 council members recuse themselves from canvassing vote (3)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
- Youth movement taking over Decatur council (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.