DECATUR — Claudia C. Hayes, 80, died September 1, 2020. A private burial will be held in New Friendship Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wendell Ray Hayes. The family plans to have a public service in the future.
