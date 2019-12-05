BELLE MINA
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Clay Brown Jr., 55 of Belle Mina, Alabama will be noon Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Jerusalem P.B. Church with the Reverend Fred Jefferson officiating. Inhumation will follow in Garrett Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Brown passed away on November 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Clay S. Brown Jr. was born on March 28, 1964 in Tanner, AL, to the late Clay Brown Sr. and the late Nellree Brown. He departed this life on November 30, 2019 in Tanner, Alabama.
Clay accepted Christ at an early age and united with Morning Star United Methodist Church in Belle Mina, AL. He attended school in Limestone County, AL. where he loved his Tanner High School. Although he battled many health issues during his life, he did his best in trying to overcome. Clay was a lover of people and did not meet strangers. He loved football and was an avid Auburn Tiger and Tanner Rattler fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donnell Brown and Willie Clay Brown.
Clay leaves to cherish his sweet memory a brother, Cassius Clay Brown of Belle Mina, AL; special caretaker, Leander Sandifer of Belle Mina, AL; aunt, Mildred Kingston of Tanner, AL; uncle, David Kingston of Belle Mina, AL; special cousin, Anthony Kingston (Tammy) of Alabaster, AL: special relative, Betty Mae Mitchell of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
