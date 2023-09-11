MOULTON
We are heartbroken to announce the death of our family’s rock, Clayton Lynn Patterson. Clay brought overflowing joy to everyone he touched through his radiant smile, incredibly smart wit, and heart of gold. He tragically left us on the 22nd of August 2023 at the young age of 33; leaving behind his adoring wife, Rebecca Marlene Patterson; their two beautiful children, Mildred Ann (2) and Clayton Drake (3 months); his loving parents, Barry and Melissa Patterson; his beloved sister, Mallory Patterson Dike, and brother-in-law, Joey Dike; his grandfather, Dayton Jones; and grandmother, Wilma Bradford. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Jones, and his grandfather, Alton Patterson.
Clay was born a bright-eyed, blonde, little boy on the 14th of August 1990 to parents who taught him to love the Lord and value the Word of God. Clay dedicated his life to the Lord early on and spent his short time on earth being an example of Christ’s love. Clay shared his infectious personality with his classmates at Lawrence County High School who elected him Mr. LCHS in 2008. After graduation, he attended Athens State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, which later helped launch his career in engineering.
Clay’s family meant more to him than anything in this world–something he often mentioned. He was a perfect son who believed nobody could cook better than his mama and valued his dad’s opinion above all others. He was more than just a big brother to Mallory, he truly was her biggest fan in every aspect of her life, and Clay gained a best friend the day she married Joey. Clay met the love of his life, Becca, in 2015 and within a few years, they started a family together. Love poured out of Clay, which was made evident through his constant devotion toward his sweet Becca and precious children, Millie and Drake. Their little family meant everything to him. He was Becca’s best friend and helpmate and loved to tease her that although her kisses were sweet, his babies’ kisses were sweeter.
Through hard work and dedication, Clay earned a position as test engineer for the Missile Defense Agency, a division of the United States Department of Defense. As the pinnacle of his career, MDA was the place where he was both loved and valued by his teammates. He inspired and encouraged his colleagues with his kind nature and dedication to every mission.
Clay lived as big as he loved. He was a dedicated outdoorsman and had been since his father taught him how to hunt. When he was not with his family or working, he was frequently found in a tree-stand, out on the lake, or cheering on the Crimson Tide. During these cherished moments, Clay taught his family and those around him the biggest, most joyful life lessons and provided us countless memories to cling to in his absence.
We will miss everything about him and trust God’s Divine Plan. We have lost our Clay-Bo, Gator, Yogi Bear, and the rock of our family; but we are assured, through the blood of Jesus, we will see him again on the other side of the pearly gates. We know our heavenly Father has said, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
The family will host a Celebration of Life in honor of Clay on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Moulton, Alabama with Brother Toney Pepper and Brother Steve Agee to officiate. Interment will follow at Moreland Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Pallbearers will be Joey Dike, Regan Carpenter, Cody Jones, Toby Jones, Clay Letson, Seth Seaborn, Leslie Terry, Zachary Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Barrett, Shannon Claborn, Carlton Dotson, Darrell Jones, Jody Jones, Randy Riddle, Tod Smith, Archie Terry, Jr., Davy Terry, and Keith Terry.
