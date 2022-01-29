DECATUR — Funeral for Clendora Dodd, 85, will be Monday at Parkway Funeral Home, 2 p.m., with burial in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dodd, who died Thursday, January 27, 2022, was born May 14, 1936.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.