DECATUR
Clenton W. May, 57, died on November 28, 2021. He was born August 16, 1964.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.
