HARTSELLE — Cleo Holmes Long passed peacefully in her sleep and into the arms of her Savior at the well-lived age of 92.
Born in Eva, Alabama to Oliver and Sybil Holmes on December 17, 1928, Cleo was known by many and loved by all who were blessed to spend time with her.
She was a 1947 graduate of Eva High School and an attendee of Arlington Baptist College in Texas. The wife of Reverend James O. Long, Cleo was the proud mother of Jonathan Long (wife, Judy Kirby-Long) and grandmother of Emily “Emme” Long.
Known for her jovial soul, big smile, and even bigger heart, Cleo was most happy when she was taking care of others. Whether she was cooking a meal for a sick church member, mending the clothes of a loved one with care, or teaching Sunday School at Calvary Baptist Church (Hartselle), Cleo’s joyful spirit enveloped all who were blessed to be near her. Cleo found much joy in tending to her garden and singing weekly with the residents of Summerford Nursing Home for over 40 years.
She is now reunited with her husband, Rev. James O. Long; twin brother, Leo Holmes; and granddaughter, Jordan Kirby Long.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her son, Jonathan Long; daughter-in-love, Judy Kirby-Long; granddaughter, Emily “Emme” Kirby Long; sister, Shirley Forrester of Bladenboro, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the church family at Calvary Baptist Church and her many friends for their love and support.
In memory of her, we ask that you smile at a stranger, pass along a kind deed, and spend a moment of thanks with God - just as she would have wanted.
A masked and socially distanced graveside ceremony will be held at Mt.
Carmel Baptist Church in Eva, Alabama, on Wednesday, January 27 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Eaton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Psalm 100 (KJV)
2 Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.
3 Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
4 Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
5 For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.
