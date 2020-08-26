MOULTON — Graveside service for Cleveland Gemar Cross, 84, of Moulton will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens in Moulton with Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
Mr. Cross, who died Monday, August 24, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, was born on April 6, 1936 in Colbert County to C.M. Cross and Leona Berdishaw Cross. He was raised in the Wren community of Lawrence County. He graduated from Lawrence County High School and attended Auburn University.
Mr. Cross served his state and his country as a Staff Sergeant with the National Guard. He retired from Amoco Chemicals in 1995 after a career that took him to Trinidad West Indies and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina as well as many years at the Decatur plant.
After retirement he served his community as a public transportation bus driver and deliverer of Meals-on-Wheels for the Lawrence County Commission on Aging. And everywhere he lived, he served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as a member of a local church, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served as a deacon.
Mr. Cross was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bettye Sue Hampton Cross to whom he was a devoted caregiver. Together they enjoyed travel, entertaining friends and family and just being the love of each other’s life. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers who were his best friends, Hurley Cross (Dorothy Nell), Cleatus Cross and J.D. Cross (Marion) and nephew, Monty Cross.
He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Cross Gilley, and husband Kent of Moulton; his sister-in-law, Billie Nell Cross and nieces and nephews, Glenda Brannon, Linda Nell Pearson, Keith Cross, Pam Cross, John Cross, Deborah Barrett and David Cross.
The family wishes to thank the staff at NHC Moulton for their excellent care and great compassion to Gemar during his final days. Memorials may be made to Moulton Baptist Church Local Missions or to a charity of your choice.
