FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Clezell Asherbranner, 90, will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Hogland officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ashbranner was born November 28, 1930, in Morgan County to Lige F. Hensley and Ethel Segars Hensley. She passed away on March 1, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Buddy” Asherbranner; her son, Kyle Doyle Asherbranner; and her parents, Lige F. Hensley and Ethel Segars Hensley.
Surviving Mrs. Asherbranner are her granddaughter, Brandy Kay Morgan and husband, Noah A. Morgan, and her greatgrandchildren, Austin Tyler Orr, Hunter Alan Orr, Phillip Cash Morgan, John Bryant Morgan and many nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved everyone that knew her and she made everyone’s life a little better. She always had a smile and a hug for you and loved God and her family. She will be missed but her smile and memories will live on in our hearts.
Pallbearers will be Austin Tyler Orr, Hunter Alan Orr, Earl Vest, Virgil Vest, Billy Vest, and Ray Vest.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Noah A. Morgan.
