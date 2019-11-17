DECATUR — A Celebration of Life Service for The Reverend Clifford “Nick” Orr, 67 of Decatur will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Macedonia C.P. Church in America with the Rev. Jerry Baker officiating and inhumation in the Sterrs Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Clifford was born on December 13, 1951 in Decatur, Alabama (Oklahoma Community) to the late Cleo Orr and Florzell Johnson Orr. He departed this life on November 13, 2019 at the Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton, Alabama.
He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member at Westside M.B. Church for much of his adult life but later transferred his membership to St. Peter M.B. Church. He was ordained as a preacher at Westside M.B. Church over 30 plus years ago. He maintained his belief in God, shared the gospel, and stood strong in his faith. He truly loved the Lord!
“Nick” as he was affectionately called by his family, classmates and friends attended school in the Decatur City School System. He later served in the Job Corp and the Air Force. He was employed at Jim Dandy and Willow Products before becoming an entrepreneur. He was the owner of Nikaela Tree Service, which he named after his granddaughter, Nikaela Orr. Nick was multi-talented. One of his greatest joys was talking to and helping people, and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by: his parents and three siblings, Charles Orr, Brenda Orr-Parker and Cathyleen Orr.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory: his loving wife, Fellez “Kelley” Sizemore-Orr of Decatur; a loving and devoted daughter, Dr. Benitha Orr-Mass (Okorie) of Athens, AL; a son, Deandrea Brown (Nockeytha) of Clarksville, TN; step-children, April Malone, Patrick Malone and Katina Malone all of Decatur and Kimberly Lewis of Hartselle, AL; grandchildren, Nikaela Jones, Deandrea Brown Jr., Deion Brown; two siblings, Jimmie Orr (Deloise) and Steve Orr of Decatur; one special grandfather, Woody Johnson; a special step-grandchild, “Doogie”, which was his “little man”; and a host of step-granchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will really miss him.
