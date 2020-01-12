ATHENS — Mr. Clifford Steven Smith, age 69 of Athens, AL, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. Steve was born on March 22, 1950 in Athens, AL to Clifford Odie Smith and Mary Elizabeth Christopher Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa E. Smith; one sister, Patsy Coats from Athens; nieces, Kim Wilbanks and spouse Tim of College Grove, TN, Rhonda Robison and spouse Bryant, Carmen Harvey of Athens and Tansey Barksdale of Huntsville; step-daughters, Nancy E. Whatley and spouse Perry; daughters, Sara Beth and Raelee Jo of Beauregard, AL, Mary Beth Kollert and spouse Alex of Linz, Austria, Emily R. Broadwater of Tysons Corner, Virginia; step-son, Joe B. Broadwater, II of Newport News, VA; granddaughter, Madelyn R. Gray and spouse Chance of Florence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Odie Smith and mother, Mary Elizabeth Smith, sister, Phyllis Johnston and son, Walter Steven Smith along with two amazing great- nieces and two great- nephews.
Steve was a longtime resident of Athens, born at Athens Hospital. His early education was in Elkmont followed by Athens City Schools, where he graduated from Athens High School in 1968. He then later attended Calhoun Community College while working full-time. He later transferred to Florence University where received his Bachelor’s degree. Steve had a long career in Banking and Finance for over 40 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Athens where he received a Paul Harris Fellowship, board member and founding Foundation member of the Athens- Limestone Hospital for 24 years, where he served 7 years as Board Chair of the hospital. He was Chamber of Commerce President, Finance Committee for Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and numerous other boards that made a huge impact on the Athens community over his life.
Funeral services for Steve will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church with Pastor Dusty McLemore officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Balch, Danny Green, Tim Wilbanks, Jeff Hodges, Larry Johnson and John Plunk. Honorary pallbearers are Mitch Shelly, Jimmy Corder, Fred Pepper and Bryant Robison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tribute donations be made to Athens-Limestone Foundation, 700 W. Market Street, Athens, AL 35611. Donations to the Foundation will fund an ICU room renovation in memory of Steve’s long-term commitment as a Board member and Foundation supporter of Athens-Limestone Hospital. Memorial tribute donations may also be made to Hospice of Limestone County.
