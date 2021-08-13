DECATUR — Clifton E. Woodard, 79, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M at Flint Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M.
Clifton “Gene” Woodard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nora Fox Woodard; son, Mark Anthony Woodard (wife, Kathy and son, Justin); daughter, Gina Woodard Cretcher (husband, Michael); brothers, Bill Woodard and Howard Woodard; sisters, Judy McDonald and Regeina Pepper and mother-in-law, Ellen Logan.
He was preceded in death by father, Talmous E. Woodard; mother, Louise Woodard and sister, Reeta Sue Woodard.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
