VINEMONT
A Memorial Service for Clinton Ledlow, 69, will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Daystar Church with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Ledlow passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 14, 1951, in Morgan County to Dewey McKinley Ledlow and Carrie Myrtle Mae Lindsey Ledlow. He was a chemical operator employed by 3M Company, prior to his retirement. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on his back porch and picking and playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hardy and Michael Ledlow and one sister, Louise Ledlow Tucker.
Survivors include son, Shannon Ledlow (Samantha); daughter, Ammie Ledlow; lifelong love, Martha Ledlow; brothers, Clyde Ledlow (Dot), Clayton Ledlow (Linda), Donald Ledlow (Reta); sisters, Faye McDonald (Robert), Frances Stover, Carolyn Ledlow and Patricia Maze (Mike); grandchildren, Gaven Ledlow, Morgan Ledlow and Dakota Ledlow; and a host of nieces and nephews.
