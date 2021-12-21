DECATUR — Clyde A. George, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 12th, 2021. Mr. George was a Broadcaster and was heard on local radio from the 1950’s through the mid-1970’s. Mr. George retired from Wolverine Tube in the late 1980’s. He was 89 years old.
Mr. George is survived by his wife Charlsie, to whom he was married for 69 years. Together they have five children: Van George, Adam George, Clay George, Natasha George, and Mark George. The family has five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.