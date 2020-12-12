HATTON
Clyde Benjamin King, 80, of Hatton, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Jason Green and Gary Lovette officiating. Burial with military and Masonic honors will be in Fergason Cemetery.
A member of Sanderson Chapel Church, Clyde served in the U.S. Army and was a Mason.
Survivors include his children, Benjie King and Penny Parker; grandchildren, Ben King (Jill), Steven Bogle, and Kayla Bogle; great grandson, Paxton King.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Pearl Smith King; and his parents, Sanford and Agnes King.
Pallbearers will be Ben King, Steven Bogle, Darryl Ford, Kevin Montgomery, Pug Smith, and Donald Smith.
The family extends special thanks to the doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center and Kindred Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
