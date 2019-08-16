DECATUR — Funeral for Clyde L. Blount, 96, formerly of Pearl, MS, will be at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS on Saturday, August 17th at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Clyde is survived by two daughters, Melanie B. Smith (Mark) of Decatur and Dr. Linda J. Blount of Corinth, MS.
