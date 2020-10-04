MOULTON — Clyde W. King, 94, of Moulton passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens with his son, Wesley King officiating.
Born on September 6, 1926 to the late Grady and Beulah Duke King, Clyde served as business owner for over 50 years at The Family Store in Moulton and King’s Department Store in Haleyville. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Army National Guard during the Korean War. A longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Mr. King also preached and served as Minister of Music at several area churches.
Survivors include his children, Angela King, Wesley King (Becky), and Carol Palmer (Kevin); grandchildren, Elizabeth Palmer, Nicholas Palmer (Kristina), Mattie King Hamby (Nick), Abbie King, and Spencer King; brother, Dr. Grady S. King; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Betty Lou King; and second wife of 15 years, Mary Roberson King; his parents; sister, Ester Mae King Thigpen; and brothers, Edward King and John King.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Country Cottage in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clyde King Youth Mission Trip Fund c/o Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Moulton.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
