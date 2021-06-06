DECATUR
Graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Clydia Mae Ryans, 83 of Decatur, will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Sterrs Cemetery, with the Reverend Christopher Neloms officiating, . Public viewing will be Monday from 1:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Clydia Mae Ryans was born August 9, 1937 in Morgan County, Alabama, to the late Buster Ray Sr. and Ocie Sims Ray. She departed this life on June 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Clydia confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Sand Hill Baptist Church in Priceville, Alabama. She was an amazing mother and dedicated homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Ryans; son, Billy Franklin Ryan; grandsons, James Jones Jr., Deran Hill; four brothers, Muriel Stevenson, Buster Ray, Jr., Willie Ray and Henry Ray; and four sisters, Mattie Jefferson, Calvin Sue Mitchell, Annie Mae Ray and Climbetta Freeman.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by: her two sons, Johnny Ryan, Birmingham, AL and Curtis Ryan of Huntsville, AL; two daughters, Beverly (James) Lyle, Decatur, AL and Betty Jones, Huntsville, AL; 14 grandchildren , Franklin (Jo Anna) Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Atlanta, GA, Shantia (Redd) Koger, Madison, AL, Octavius Budford, Fiona Torain, Kevin (Ashlee) Jackson, Johnny Ellison, Bryan Wiggins, Kevis Ellison, Jamesia Lyle; Kendra Ellison, Jasmine Jones, Brittany (Cedric) Harville,Tampa, FL and James (Jasmine) Lyle, II; 20 great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Gilbert and Mattie Miller both of Decatur; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Clydia Mae will be truly missed and she will always be in our hearts.
