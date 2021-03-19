DECATUR — Service celebrating the life of Clydie Jearldean Grantland Holmes, age 88, of Decatur, will be this Sunday, March 21, 2021. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. at The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Rd. SW, Decatur, AL and funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dallas Culver, Rev. Ted Amey and Dr. Frances Moss leading the celebration. Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Graveside will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Holmes, Corey Holmes, Chris Smith, Mason Smith, Ray Grantland and Justin McMurrain.
Mrs. Holmes passed away on March 17, 2021, at Westminster Assisted Living. Jearldean was born in Decatur on September 26, 1932, to Everett Clyde Grantland and Florence Blanche Riley Grantland. She graduated from Morgan County High School in 1950 where she was a cheerleader. She was married for 60 years to Charles Thurman Holmes, who passed away in 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; sister, Mary Jean Sharp, Decatur; brothers, E.C. Grantland Jr., Decatur; Harold Wiley Grantland, Pompano Beach, FL and Kenneth Wayne Grantland, Cocoa Beach, FL.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Grantland, Mill Valley, CA; daughter, Karen Holmes Aldridge (Richard) of Decatur; son, Robert Alan Holmes (Judy) of Fayetteville, TN; granddaughters, Heather Aldridge Smith (Chris), Decatur; Amanda Aldridge Coleman, Decatur; and Stephanie Freeman-Ellis (Jared), Petersburg, TN; grandsons, Dustin Alan Holmes (Carlee), Hazel Green, AL; and Corey Alan Holmes, Fayetteville, TN; great-grandchildren, Christopher Mason Smith, Helena, AL; Lacy Grace Coleman, Sean Aldridge Smith, Easton Riley Smith,and Zane Kyle Landers, all of Decatur; Kaitlin Lynn Ellis, Fayetteville, TN and Sadie McClain Ellis, Petersburg, TN. There are a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jearldean was a member of The Church at Stone River, a United Methodist community and previously of Austinville United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful painter and owned Nook and Cranny in Decatur for a number of years. Before she opened her store she went to craft shows and taught painting. She was a great seamstress but her love was painting.
We want to thank everyone for their cards, calls and prayers and especially for the Staff, Nurses and PCA’s at Westminster Assisted Living. They were like family to her during this Covid time. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to The Church at Stone River in her memory or Westminster Assisted Living, 2106 Modaus Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35603 in her memory.
