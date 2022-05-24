LANDERSVILLE — Coby Wayne Rutherford, 80, of Landersville, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home. The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Hatton Church of Christ with Chris Miller and Ben Phillips officiating. A private burial will follow at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jean Rutherford; children, Dexter Rutherford (Cophia), Donna Alexander (Don), Darrell Rutherford (Holly), and Derrick Rutherford (Rhonda); grandchildren, Mamie Hill (Rodney), Lucas Spears (Beth), Jesse Rutherford (Shiloh), Paige Rutherford, Steadman Rutherford (Christina), Mason Rutherford (Amber), Makayla Bumgart (Josh), and Alex Dyar; great-grandchildren, Lily and Maddie Spears, Issabella and Jasper Hill, Finley and Roe Rutherford, Londyn Taylor, Chaseton and Lockie Rutherford, Anslee “Bitty Rae” Rutherford, Grayson Parker, and Lonnie Bumgart; sister, Jackie Gaddis (Jack); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Coby Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Rutherford; mother, Nadine Rutherford; and sister, Mary Ellen Gaddis.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Spears, Jesse Rutherford, Steadman Rutherford, Mason Rutherford, Josh Bumgart, Rodney Hill, Victor Craig, and Tomoka Gaddis.
The family extends special thanks to Shoals Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hatton Church of Christ Building Fund, 7045 AL Hwy 101, Town Creek, AL 35672.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
