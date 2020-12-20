EVA — Graveside service for Cois Jennings, age 72 of Eva, will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Lawrence Cove Cemetery with Brother Joey Coots officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will visit with friends after the service.
Mr. Jennings, who was born September 28, 1948 ,in Morgan County to James Hubert Jennings and Either Irabell Taylor Jennings, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Madison Hospital. He retired from Monsanto in 2002, was a poultry farmer for 32 years and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelia and Irvin White; brothers, Charles, Wayne and W.H. Jennings; sisters, Cora Lee Jennings and Either Mae Kinney.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Jennings; a daughter, Shannon Franklin (Kerry); a sister, Mary Alice Lindsey; four grandsons, Ben Turney, Lucas Turney, Austin Beasley and Tommy White.
Ben Turney (Brittany), Lucas Turney (Taylor), Austin Beasley (Haley), Tommy White, Jacob Vest, Adam Hall, Phillip Kinney and John David Chaffin will serve as pallbearers.
