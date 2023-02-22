DECATUR — Col. Henry C. Bragg, age 91, of Decatur, AL, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Tonya Bragg Hendrix (Mark), grandchildren, Dr. Maggie McKelvey (Grant), Dr. Lizzie Lusk (Chase), and Dr. Mac Hendrix (Emily) and eight great-grandchildren, Barrett, Bragg and Brewer McKelvey, Mary Blythe, Jane Randall and Mae Margaret Lusk, Eliza and Caroline Hendrix.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Margaret Bragg; his parents, Henry Cecil and Mary Elizabeth Vance Bragg; sister, Naomi Garrett, and an infant son, John Barry Bragg.
Henry would tell you he lived a blessed life and was very fortunate. He grew up in rural Des Arc, Arkansas, as the son of entrepreneurial parents. They taught him many lessons that had generational effects. He was a devoted husband to Mary, whom he never stopped loving; a loving and supporting father to his daughter, Tonya, whom he cherished; a grandfather who was an excellent example to his grandkids, Maggie, Lizzie and Mac of whom he was so proud.
Henry graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State, where he also played basketball. He became an accomplished businessman working his way up through 3M, which brought him to Decatur, AL. He retired in 1991, only to start and grow Plastic Recyclers Southeast, Inc. In 2002, he was awarded the title of Decatur Chamber’s Small Businessman of the Year. Work was his favorite hobby, with golf a close second. Henry also retired as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserves and served as a delegate for the Alabama Republican Party. He was a generous philanthropist and volunteer, spending several years with Junior Achievement and a strong supporter and past president of The Decatur Daybreak Rotary Club. His life and legacy will continue to provide a positive influence for his family and community for years to come.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24th, from 2-4 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with a private graveside ceremony following.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak, P.O. Box 5081, Decatur, AL 35602-5081, or Wesley Methodist Church, 1211 Westmead Street, Decatur, AL 35601.
A special thank you to those who took care of Henry over the past few months; Riverside Senior Living, Hospice of the Valley, Gloria Pruett, Kristi Varnell, and Nicole Niete.
