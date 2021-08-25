DECATUR
Colleeon Lawrence Dozier died peacefully on August 22, 2021. She was born in Cullman County on July 27, 1936. A graveside service will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ocie and Thyra Lawrence, and her beloved husband of 65 years, Lynn Dozier. She and Lynn met at Tennessee Temple University and it quickly became a “match made in heaven.” They married on June 26, 1955, at Ninth Street UMC. Afterward, they both transferred to Samford University and in 1958, Colleeon received a Bachelor of Arts. She continued her education at Athens State College, and in 1970, received a Master of Arts in Elementary Education.
Her career began at the Guided Missile School on Redstone Arsenal, but she found her niche teaching third grade at Somerville Elementary School and retired from Decatur City Schools after 26 years. She received several honors and recognitions throughout her career. She was named by Jacksonville State University as Teacher of the Year in 1978, she co-authored a textbook for undergrad teachers and a third grade geography text for state curriculum, and in 2019 was recognized by a former student, attorney Hope Ayers as the inspiration for her new book.
Colleeon was a devoted wife and worked alongside Lynn in pastoring churches nearly 40 years. They hosted missionaries in their home, and both Lynn and Colleeon worked tirelessly to share the Gospel with millions of people in India and other parts of the world through World Ministries, International.
Colleeon was a member of Decatur Baptist Church, and a lover of her Lord Jesus Christ. She was an avid student of the Holy scriptures, and loved learning about God’s magnificent creation. She was a pianist and soloist. She loved traveling, of which she did a lot with her husband and family. She traveled all around the US, also visited Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa. She loved to cook and loved to serve her family. She was creative and artistic and could set a table to rival Martha Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Kim “Buck” Dozier and daughter-in-law, Charlotte; granddaughters, Kristin, Britney, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Avery and Cameron Hopper, Isaac and Naomi Williams; beloved sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and, many friends.
Colleeon was a woman of faith and devotion to her Lord and to her family. She invested God’s love into the lives of thousands of children and people in this community and world. She loved big, lived big, and did it all with beautiful grace.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.