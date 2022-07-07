WORTH COUNTY, GEORGIA — Colonel (retired) Thomas Julian Patterson, 82, of Worth County, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM today, July 7, 2022 at Isabella Baptist Church, interment will follow in the Isabella Cemetery with full military honors. Dr. Jason Jones will officiate.
Thomas Julian Patterson was born on March 20, 1940. His parents were Toliver and Ruby Patterson. He graduated from Decatur High School in Decatur, Alabama in 1958. He received his B.S. Degree in Industrial and Personnel Management from the University of Alabama in 1962. He married Paula Avis McCrary on August 9, 1969 in Sylvester, Georgia.
Tom proudly served his country in the USAF from 1963-1992, retiring with 29 years and 7 months. He completed Squadron Officers School, Maxwell AF, AL; Naval War College, Command and Staff Newport, RI in 1973; and Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Ft McNair Washington, D C in 1981;
Tom completed Officers Training School in 1963 and Maintenance Officers School in Chanute AFB, Illinois in March 1964. He was then assigned to Turner AFB, GA. The other bases he was assigned were Columbus AFB, MS; Royal Thai AFB, U-Tapao, Thailand; SAC HD QTRS, Omaha, NE; Robins AFB, GA; Osan AFB, Korea; 15th AF HD QTRS, Riverside, CA; Minot AFB, ND; 376 Strategic Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan; and Eaker AFB, AR. He also was deployed to Fairford AB, England to help with Desert Storm.
Tom earned the following awards: Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Airman’s Medal and 15th Air Force Order of the Blade.
While working at Turner AFB, GA he had the honor of working with Colonel Tom Ferebee for two years. He was the Navigator on the Enola Gay, who dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan during WWII.
In 1971 when Tom was assigned to SAC HD QTRS, he was selected to help write the Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Manuals for the B-52 Bombers and the KC 135 Tankers at Wright Patterson AFB, OH.
Tom enjoyed training his troops in the best skills in order to have the aircraft ready, whether it was for a training mission or was a war mission.
Even though we moved often, Tom was very proud that his two sons were able to complete their requirements for Eagle Scout in 1986 at Minot, AFB, ND.
Throughout his life Tom was a devoted family man, husband, wonderful dad, father-in-law, awesome grandfather, great brother, fun loving Uncle, and brother-in-law. His calm demeanor and love supported his family through happy and sad times. He treasured his friends and was loved by many. He was always an encourager to those with problems or with challenging decisions.
Since 1993 Tom has been a member of Isabella Baptist Church where he taught the Youth Sunday School Class, the young married couples class and then the Men’s Sunday School Class for many years.
In South Georgia, in the fall of the year, Tom enjoyed hunting Quail and Deer and also watching SEC football games…..especially Alabama. Members of Isabella Baptist Church did not need to ask Tom who won the game as he always wore a red tie for a winning game and a black tie for a loss.
A favorite Bible verse was “While waiting on strength from the King allowing him to mount eagle’s wings and fly up to Heaven, heeding God’s call”. (Based on) Isaiah 40:31. His personal Motto: The Greatest love is for God, Family and Country.
Survived by his beloved wife, Paula Avis McCrary Patterson; sons, Brad William (Cathy) Patterson of Gainesville, FL; Tim Andrew (Christie) Patterson of Blytheville, AR; grandchildren, Abigail Lynn Patterson, Ruby JoAnn Patterson, Nicholas Scott Patterson; brother-in-law, Royce (Debbie) McCrary, Sylvester, GA; nieces, Charlotte Anne (Greg) Nuckles, Germantown, TN; Lara Brotherton, England; Keri (Harris) Martin, Savannah, GA; nephews, Frank (Michelle) Patterson, Decatur, AL; Les McCrary, Athens, GA; Elliott (Melissa) McCrary, Chatsworth. GA. Several great-nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.A and Ruby Patterson and brother, Max Patterson and sister-in-law, Baerbel Patterson.
The family will receive friends today from 12:30 PM until the service hour at Isabella Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made to The Gideons International, or Isabella Baptist Church.
