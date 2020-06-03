DECATUR — Colson Lee Clark passed away on May 28th, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Colson is survived by mother and father, Allison and Daniel Clark of Decatur, AL; grandparents, Lisa and Hayden Childs of Hamilton, AL, Sabrina and Tim Clark of Florence, AL; aunt and uncle Brianna and Clint Garrison of Charlotte, NC; great-grandparents, Neva Bretherick, Dixie Allison and Rex Childs (Doris).
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Billy Bretherick, Andrew Allison, Shelby Childs, Edward and Bessie Clark.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wells Clayton Whitworth Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.
