HUNTSVILLE — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Colton Bradley Cartee, 29, of Huntsville, Alabama. Colton was born in Decatur, Alabama on July 8, 1991 to Jon Cartee and Debbie Hill Cartee. He was loved by an entire community. He was a graduate of West Morgan High School. He was a tremendous multiple sport athlete throughout his entire life - following in his father’s (His Hero) footsteps. He continued to further his education on an athletic baseball scholarship at North Eastern Oklahoma and Marion Military Academy. From reciting a clever joke, free-style poem or rap, he was an entertainer that brightened any room that he walked into. He never left anyone without putting a smile on his or her face. He had a soft heart for children and loved to spend time with them, especially his sons.
Survivors include a beautiful and loving wife, Heather Cartee; sons, Cayden, Ayden, Carter of Huntsville, Alabama; son, Alijah of Quincy, Illinois; father, Jon Cartee of Quincy, Illinois; sister, Chloe Cartee of Decatur, Alabama; brother, Evan Cartee of Decatur, Alabama; nephew, Asher.
Uncles include Steve Cartee, Jerome Cartee; aunts include Denise Cartee Cooper, Lynette Hill Steele, Wynette Hill Orr, Linda Hill McKee.
Cousins include Skye Cartee, who was as close as any brother, Crystal Cartee, Kane Cartee, Carlee Cartee, Kayla Orr, Ali Barnette, Chandler Phillips, Haley Barnette, and Peyton Steele.
Close friends include Tres Austin, Alex Langford, and Tyler Croft.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Debbie Hill Cartee; maternal grandparents, J.B and Barbara Hill; paternal grandparents, W.C. and Lois Cartee; uncle, Ted Cartee; aunt, Jeanette Hill.
He was employed by USPS.
Colton will be truly missed by many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following GoFundMe: “Coltons Memorial” to support his wife and children through this difficult time.
A private memorial service for Colton Bradley Cartee, 29, of Huntsville will be today, September 24, 2020, at South Decatur Church of God.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.