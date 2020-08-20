LEXINGTON
Graveside service for Connie Jean Gibson, 72, of Lexington will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Josh Sparks officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Gibson died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 10, 1948, to Lonnie Gooch and Gretta Gooch. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Ron (Joyce) Prestridge and Gene Prestridge; daughter, Michelle Camp; grandchildren, Zac Prestridge, Chelsea Prestridge, Gracie Prestridge and Triniti Prestridge.
Pallbearers will be Zac Prestridge, Marlos Richey, Jackie Davis, Sr., Wade Perry, Tommy Perry and Austin Richey.
