DECATUR — Graveside Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Connie Jean Thompson, 74 of Decatur, Alabama will be noon Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Decatur City Cemetery with Elder Robert Brown officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Connie Jean Thompson Toney was born on December 9, 1945 in Winfield, Alabama to Ruby Terrell Cooper and Raymond Thompson. She departed this life on June 29, 2020 at her residence.
She accepted Christ at an early age. Jean, as she was affectionately called by family and friends, attended schools in Winfield, Alabama. Jean was a very fun-loving person. She enjoyed cooking and in her younger years was an excellent dancer. She was a member of David Temple P.B. Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold Thompson and James Henry Thompson.
Connie Jean leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, John Toney of Decatur; three sons, Barry Thompson (Maria) of Talladega, AL, Robert Thompson of Bibb County, AL and Anthony Thompson (Rashonda) of Decatur, AL; a sister, Mary Helen Wiggins (Eddie); grandchildren, Jerez Davis, Corey Davis, Chasity Davis, Andrea Watkins, Tamara Weatherby, Brandi Nicholas, Sierra Johnson and Raven Thompson; 10 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
